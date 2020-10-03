Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali firmly believes that the Australian pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are the toughest bowlers in the world today.

Haider said this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Starc and Cummins — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020

Haider is now playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.

Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam or Imad Wasim? Haider Ali rates which one better as captain?

Coming Soon Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! No! Results Vote Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 788 ( 93.7 % ) No! 53 ( 6.3 % ) Back

Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 788 ( 93.7 % ) No! 53 ( 6.3 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...