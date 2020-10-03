Haider Ali prefers to play which particular format for Pakistan?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has revealed that he is eager to represent his country in Test cricket.

Haider recently made his international debut in the third T20 International against England last month, where he batted at number three and stole the spotlight.

The 19-year-old smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

While he is still waiting to make his ODI and Test debut, it is the longest format that he has his sights set on.

The talented youngster has featured in eight first-class matches to date and scored 652 runs, which includes two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 46.57.

Test — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020

Haider is now playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.

Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Haider Ali sheds light on ambitious dream for the future

Coming Soon Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! No! Results Vote Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 788 ( 93.7 % ) No! 53 ( 6.3 % ) Back

Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 788 ( 93.7 % ) No! 53 ( 6.3 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...