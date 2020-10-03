Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali admitted that he is a big fan of former captain Imran Khan, saying “I adore him as a great cricketer of his time”.

Imran, who led Pakistan to World Cup glory in 1992 and is now the country’s Prime Minister, featured in 88 Tests and accumulated 3,807 runs, which included six hundreds and 18 half-centuries, at an average of 37.69.

He also took 362 wickets at an average of 22.81.

In regards to his ODI career, Imran scored 3,709 runs in 175 matches, which included a century and 19 fifties, at an average of 33.41.

He also picked up 182 wickets at an average of 26.61.

However, while he loves and adores Imran, Haider also made it abundantly clear that he is “not interested in politics”.

“I adore him as a great cricketer of his time. Not interested in politics,” Haider said on Twitter.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 195 ( 7.67 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 27 ( 1.06 % ) Shane Warne 38 ( 1.49 % ) Brian Lara 249 ( 9.79 % ) Ricky Ponting 89 ( 3.5 % ) Viv Richards 214 ( 8.41 % ) Jacques Kallis 73 ( 2.87 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 125 ( 4.91 % ) Wasim Akram 1440 ( 56.6 % ) Glenn McGrath 20 ( 0.79 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 74 ( 2.91 % ) Back

