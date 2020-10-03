Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has revealed that he worked on improving his consistency in his last net session.
This comes after Haider was asked what he did in his most recent net session during a question and answer session on Twitter.
How to be more consistent
— Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020
Haider is now playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.
Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.
