Haider Ali admits he would have loved to face two Pakistan speed demons

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has admitted that he would have loved to face the legendary pace duo of Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar.

The 19-year-old made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

Akhtar represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also played 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 44-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim akram. — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020

Haider is now playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.

Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.

