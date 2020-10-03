His strike-rate when he plays is brilliant, Pakistan batsman says about Rohit Sharma

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has admitted that the one thing he really likes about India opener Rohit Sharma is his strike-rate when batting.

Rohit has a strike-rate of 59.25 in Tests, 88.92 in ODIs and 138.78 in T20 Internationals.

The 19-year-old has previously said that Rohit is his idol and recently noted that he would “try my best” to become the Rohit Sharma of Pakistan.

Haider’s admission that Rohit’s strike-rate is what he likes most about the Indian batsman came during a question and answer session on Twitter.

Haider is now playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.

Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.

