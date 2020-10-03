Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has admitted that the one thing he really likes about India opener Rohit Sharma is his strike-rate when batting.

Rohit has a strike-rate of 59.25 in Tests, 88.92 in ODIs and 138.78 in T20 Internationals.

The 19-year-old has previously said that Rohit is his idol and recently noted that he would “try my best” to become the Rohit Sharma of Pakistan.

Haider’s admission that Rohit’s strike-rate is what he likes most about the Indian batsman came during a question and answer session on Twitter.

His strike rate. — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020

Haider is now playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.

Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.

