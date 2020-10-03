Haider Ali wants to be the Rohit Sharma of Pakistan?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Talented batsman Haider Ali has said that he will try his best to become the Rohit Sharma of Pakistan.

The 19-year-old shot to fame in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played for the Peshawar Zalmi, and was subsequently picked for the tour of England, where he starred in his international debut in the third T20 International.

Haider smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

With comparisons already being drawn between him and Rohit, who plays for India and is one of the best opening batsmen in the world today, Haider is eager to be as successful as the man he idolises.

InshaAllah I'll try my best — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020

“InshaAllah I’ll try my best,” Haider said during a question and answer session on Twitter.

Haider is now playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.

Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.

