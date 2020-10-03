Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali said he is aiming to score more fifties after his strong start in the National T20 Cup.

Haider is playing for Northern in the tournament, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.

Score some more fifties InshaAllah 😅 — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020

When asked what his approach will be in the upcoming games, the 19-year-old said: “Score some more fifties InshaAllah.”

Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 4 ( 4.04 % ) Central Punjab 21 ( 21.21 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 21 ( 21.21 % ) Northern 36 ( 36.36 % ) Sindh 14 ( 14.14 % ) Southern Punjab 3 ( 3.03 % ) Back

