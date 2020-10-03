Haider Ali wishes he could open the batting with which Pakistan legend?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has admitted that he would have loved to open the batting with former captain Imran Khan.
Imran, who led Pakistan to World Cup glory in 1992 and is now the country’s Prime Minister, featured in 88 Tests and accumulated 3,807 runs, which included six hundreds and 18 half-centuries, at an average of 37.69.
He also took 362 wickets at an average of 22.81.
In regards to his ODI career, Imran scored 3,709 runs in 175 matches, which included a century and 19 fifties, at an average of 33.41.
He also picked up 182 wickets at an average of 26.61.
Haider made the revelation during a question and answer session on Twitter.
Imran khan
— Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020
Haider is now playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.
Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.
