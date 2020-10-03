Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has said that he either wants to open the batting or come in at number three.

In his international debut, which came during the third T20 International against England last month, Haider batted at number three and stole the spotlight.

The 19-year-old smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

Going forward, Haider conceded that he wants to bat at the top of the order or one down.

Opening and 1 down — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020

“Opening and 1 down,” he said during a question and answer session on Twitter.

Haider is now playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.

Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.

