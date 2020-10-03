Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Haider Ali said he enjoys batting with both limited overs captain Babar Azam and veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.
Haider was asked to choose which player he liked batting with more, but couldn’t make a decision.
Both of them.
— Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020
Haider is now playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.
Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam or AB de Villiers’ batting style – Haider Ali prefers which one?
Is Haider Ali the next big thing?