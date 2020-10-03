Pakistan batsman Haider Ali supports which IPL team?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has said that he supports the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Haider is likely a fan of the Indians since he idolises India opener Rohit Sharma, who captains the team.

The 19-year-old expressed his support for the Indians during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Haider is now playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.

Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Haider Ali wants to be the Rohit Sharma of Pakistan?

