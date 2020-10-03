Pakistan batsman Haider Ali supports which IPL team?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has said that he supports the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Haider is likely a fan of the Indians since he idolises India opener Rohit Sharma, who captains the team.
The 19-year-old expressed his support for the Indians during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
Mumbai Indians
— Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020
Haider is now playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.
Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.
