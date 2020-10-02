Afridi tells Pakistan youngsters how they can become successful cricketers

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Shaheen Shah Afridi has told Pakistan youngsters that hard work is the key if they want to become successful cricketers.

The left-arm seamer noted that talent “will only get you so far”.

However, while the 20-year-old talked about the importance of working hard and putting in the effort, he also made it clear that “expectations have to be realistic, as young cricketers cannot become sensations overnight”.

He added that young cricketers need to be persistent, but if they are willing to put in the hard yards, they will have a chance of succeeding as a cricketer.

“It stands to reason that whilst you may have a lot of talent, it will only get you so far. What really matters is the amount of hard work you put in and that is my message to all youngsters in Pakistan in any profession,” he told PakPassion.

“I can only say that hard work does pay off, but also expectations have to be realistic, as young cricketers cannot become sensations overnight. Fans need to be patient and understand that there will be good days and bad days, but the effort level will always be there from Pakistani cricketers.”

Afridi is now playing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup and finished with figures of 1-38 off his four overs in the team’s opening match against Northern, who are the defending champions.

However, his effort with the ball went in vain as Northern cruised to a 79-run win behind Haider Ali’s 48-ball 90, which included seven boundaries and five sixes, and Zeeshan Malik’s 47-ball 77, which included eight boundaries and three sixes.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s next game will be against Balochistan on October 2.

