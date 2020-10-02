Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Central Punjab batsman Abdullah Shafique has revealed that he admires legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting and current Pakistan limited overs skipper Babar Azam.

Ponting is the second-highest run-scorer in Test history with 13,378 runs in 168 matches, which included 41 centuries and 62 fifties, at an average of 51.85.

He is also the third-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket with 13,704 runs in 375 games, which included 30 hundreds and 82 half-centuries, at an average of 42.03.

In regards to his T20 International career, Ponting made 401 runs in 17 matches at an average of 28.64. He struck two half-centuries, which included a career-best knock of 98 not out.

This comes after Shafique starred in his T20 debut, where he smashed an unbeaten 102, which came off 58 balls and included 11 boundaries and four sixes, to lead Central Punjab to a seven-wicket win over Southern Punjab in the National T20 Cup.

As for his future ambitions, the 20-year-old is eager to represent Pakistan.

“My ambition is to serve Pakistan and want to build on how I have started my career. I want to give my hundred percent whenever I get an opportunity,” Shafique told Southern Punjab captain Shan Masood in a conversation for PCB digital.

Central Punjab will next be in action against Sindh on October 2.

