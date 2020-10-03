Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali insisted that he will play his “natural game” if he gets the chance to play Test cricket.

Last month, the 19-year-old starred in his international debut in the third T20 International against England.

He smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

While if remains to be seen when or if Haider makes his Test debut, the talented youngster vowed on Twitter to play like he has normally done throughout his career.

Natural game. — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020

Haider is now playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.

Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.

