Pakistan rising star Haider Ali has heaped praise on iconic all-rounder Shahid Afridi, saying he is “aggressive and he’s a legend”.

Afridi played 27 Tests and scored 1,716 runs, which included five centuries, at an average of 36.51. He also took 48 wickets at an average of 35.60.

The 40-year-old also appeared in 398 ODIs, amassing 8,064 runs, which included six centuries, at an average of 23.57. As for his bowling, he claimed 395 wickets at an average of 34.51.

He also represented his country in 99 Twenty20 Internationals and accumulated 1,416 runs at an average of 17.92 and 98 wickets at an average of 24.44.

“Aggressive and he’s a legend,” Haider said when asked about Afridi during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Haider is now playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.

Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.

