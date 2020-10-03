Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Haider Ali picked limited overs captain Babar Azam as one of his favourite cricketers in the world right now.
The other player the 19-year-old picked was India opener Rohit Sharma, who is also his idol.
Haider said this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
Rohit sharma and Baber Azam!
— Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020
Haider is now playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.
Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.
