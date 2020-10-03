Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan rising star Haider Ali said that his ambitious dream for the future is to be the top-ranked batsman in all three formats.

This will no doubt be a lot easier said than done, especially as Haider has only featured in one international match to date.

In his debut, which came during the third T20 International against England last month, Haider batted at number three and stole the spotlight.

The 19-year-old smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

I hope. InshaAllah — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020

“I hope. InshaAllah,” Haider said when a fan asked him during a question and answer session on Twitter if he can become the number one player in all formats.

Haider is now playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.

Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.

Coming Soon Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! No! Results Vote Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 788 ( 93.7 % ) No! 53 ( 6.3 % ) Back

