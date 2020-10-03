Pakistan youngster Haider Ali reveals his favourite cricket shot

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has revealed that his favourite cricket shot is the cover drive.
Haider said this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.
Cover drive
— Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020
Haider is now playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.
Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam or AB de Villiers’ batting style – Haider Ali prefers which one?
What is your favourite cricket shot?