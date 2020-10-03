Pakistan youngster Haider Ali reveals his favourite cricket shot

Posted on by
Haider Ali chose the cover drive as his favourite shot

Haider Ali chose the cover drive as his favourite shot

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has revealed that his favourite cricket shot is the cover drive.

Haider said this during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Haider is now playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.

Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam or AB de Villiers’ batting style – Haider Ali prefers which one?

Coming Soon
What is your favourite cricket shot?
What is your favourite cricket shot?
What is your favourite cricket shot?

Leave a Reply