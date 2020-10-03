Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has revealed that his two favourite bowlers right now both play for Australia.
Haider was asked who his favourite bowlers were on Twitter, and he responded by naming Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.
The 19-year-old was also questioned about his favourite batsman and chose India opener Rohit Sharma, who also happens to be his idol.
Pat Cummins, Starc and Rohit
— Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020
“Pat Cummins, Starc and Rohit,” he said.
Haider is now playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.
Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.
