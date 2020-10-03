Haider Ali not backing his own team to win PSL 5 and 6

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali is surprisingly backing the Multan Sultans to win this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) and next year’s edition of the tournament too instead of the Peshawar Zalmi, which is the team he plays for.

Haider’s comments come after he starred in this year’s PSL, where he scored 239 runs in nine matches for the Zalmi at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

This year’s PSL was cut short due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but the knockout stage of the tournament, which the Zalmi has qualified for, will now be held in Lahore in November.

Despite his team having qualified, Haider still feels that the Sultans will end up being crowned champions.

The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be held on November 14, while Eliminator 2 will take place on November 15.

As for the final, it will be played on November 17.

The Qualifier will see the Sultans take on the Karachi Kings, while the Lahore Qalandars and Zalmi will clash in Eliminator 1.

Eliminator 2 will be between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1.

“Multan maybe,” he said during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Multan maybe. — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020

Haider is now playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.

Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.

Coming Soon Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Which Pakistan Super League team is your favourite? Islamabad United 25 ( 5.42 % ) Karachi Kings 132 ( 28.63 % ) Lahore Qalandars 143 ( 31.02 % ) Multan Sultans 43 ( 9.33 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 73 ( 15.84 % ) Quetta Gladiators 45 ( 9.76 % ) Back

