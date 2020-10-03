Pakistan star Haider Ali names his two favourite West Indian players

Haider Ali picked Chris Gayle and Jason Holder as his favourite West Indies players

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali revealed that his two favourite players from the West Indies are Chris Gayle and captain Jason Holder.

Haider made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Haider is now playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.

Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.

