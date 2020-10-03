Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has expressed his interest in playing in the Big Bash League (BBL) and said he would prefer to play for the Sydney Thunder.

Haider made this revelation during a question and answer session on Twitter.

In his international debut, which came during the third T20 International against England last month, Haider batted at number three and stole the spotlight.

The 19-year-old smashed a 33-ball 54, which included five boundaries and two sixes, to lead Pakistan to a five-run win.

Sydney Thunder — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020

Haider is now playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.

Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Haider Ali sheds light on ambitious dream for the future

Coming Soon Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! No! Results Vote Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 788 ( 93.7 % ) No! 53 ( 6.3 % ) Back

Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 788 ( 93.7 % ) No! 53 ( 6.3 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...