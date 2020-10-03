Babar Azam’s consistency or cover drive – Pakistan batsman Haider Ali likes which one better?

Haider Ali likes Babar Azam's consistency and cover drive

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has said that he likes Babar Azam’s consistency and cover drive.

Haider was asked to choose one or the other, but couldn’t make a decision.

Haider is now playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.

Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.

