Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has said that he likes Babar Azam’s consistency and cover drive.
Haider was asked to choose one or the other, but couldn’t make a decision.
Both
— Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020
Haider is now playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.
Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.
