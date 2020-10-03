Haider Ali names his favourite Pakistan captain of all time

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Talented 19-year-old up-and-coming batsman Haider Ali has revealed that his favourite Pakistan captain of all time is the legendary Imran Khan.

Imran, who led Pakistan to World Cup glory in 1992 and is now the country’s Prime Minister, featured in 88 Tests and accumulated 3,807 runs, which included six hundreds and 18 half-centuries, at an average of 37.69.

He also took 362 wickets at an average of 22.81.

In regards to his ODI career, Imran scored 3,709 runs in 175 matches, which included a century and 19 fifties, at an average of 33.41.

He also picked up 182 wickets at an average of 26.61.

Haider made the revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Imran khan — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020

Haider is now playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.

Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1675 ( 16.09 % ) Waqar Younis 212 ( 2.04 % ) Javed Miandad 548 ( 5.27 % ) Shahid Afridi 2695 ( 25.9 % ) Imran Khan 2713 ( 26.07 % ) Zaheer Abbas 166 ( 1.6 % ) Younis Khan 513 ( 4.93 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 726 ( 6.98 % ) Saeed Anwar 905 ( 8.7 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 66 ( 0.63 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 188 ( 1.81 % ) Back

