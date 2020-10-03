Haider Ali names his two closest buddies in the Pakistan team

Posted on by
Haider Ali named Shadab Khan and Muhammad Musa as his two closest friends in the Pakistan team

Haider Ali named Shadab Khan and Muhammad Musa as his two closest friends in the Pakistan team

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has revealed that spinner Shadab Khan and pace bowler Muhammad Musa are his two closest friends in the national team.

Haider made this revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Haider is now playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.

Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Haider Ali interested in playing BBL, wants to join which team?

Coming Soon
Is Haider Ali the next big thing?
Is Haider Ali the next big thing?
Is Haider Ali the next big thing?

Leave a Reply