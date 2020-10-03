Haider Ali names his two closest buddies in the Pakistan team

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has revealed that spinner Shadab Khan and pace bowler Muhammad Musa are his two closest friends in the national team.

Haider made this revelation during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Shahdab and Musa khan — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) September 28, 2020

Haider is now playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.

Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.

