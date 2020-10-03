Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali has crowned teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah as the toughest Under-19 bowler he has faced.

Naseem has picked up 16 wickets at an average of 34.81 in the seven Tests he has played thus far.

But, it should be noted that the 17-year-old holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

Haider made the revelation during a question and answer session on Twitter.

Haider is now playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.

Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam or AB de Villiers’ batting style – Haider Ali prefers which one?

Coming Soon Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! No! Results Vote Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 788 ( 93.7 % ) No! 53 ( 6.3 % ) Back

Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 788 ( 93.7 % ) No! 53 ( 6.3 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...