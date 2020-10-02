Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Abdullah Shafique admitted he was over the moon to have scored a century in his debut in the National T20 Cup, saying “this is my best innings to date”.

Shafique smashed an unbeaten 102, which came off 58 balls and included 11 boundaries and four sixes, to lead Central Punjab to a seven-wicket win over Southern Punjab.

The 20-year-old admitted that he was “quite nervous initially”, but started to grow in confidence after “I played a few balls”.

“I was quite nervous initially, but as I played a few balls, I started to gain confidence,” Shafique told Southern Punjab captain Shan Masood in a conversation for PCB digital. “I tried to play my natural game and stick to my strengths. That is how I established my innings.

“This is indeed quite a memorable day for me just like that one on which I scored my maiden first-class century on debut. Both have their own significance but I rate this innings of mine more because this is my best innings to date.

“My family would be really happy on my achievement. They have provided me unconditional support throughout my journey and have always stood by me through thick and thin. My father and my uncle follow my cricket and they advise me to play with courage.”

Central Punjab will next be in action against Sindh on October 2.

