Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has revealed that he has three main goals he wants to achieve in his international career.

Starting off would be to get selected for the 2021 T20 World Cup, which will be held in India.

After that, Afridi wants to win the 50-over World Cup with Pakistan, a feat which the country has only accomplished once, which was under the captaincy of current Prime Minister Imran Khan back in 1992.

Finally, the 20-year-old wants Pakistan to be the top-ranked team in all three formats.

This is obviously much easier said than done, especially as Pakistan are currently in seventh place in Tests, sixth place in ODIs and fourth place in T20 Internationals.

“My coach Abdul Rehman has always told me to not worry about the past as that is now history. Instead it’s best to enjoy and concentrate on doing well today and to always be prepared for what lies ahead in future. So, following this advice I am working hard now and keeping an eye on the future without worrying about it too much,” Afridi told PakPassion.

“If we speak of goals it would be great if I am selected to play for Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup and I can help us win that tournament. I’d love to be part of a World Cup winning squad one day. It’s always a great honour to be part of a World Cup winning squad as we can see that even today, people speak in glowing terms about our legendary cricketers who won the 1992 World Cup.

“The same applies to the glory associated with the winners of the 2009 T20 World Cup, especially the likes of Younis Khan who captained the side and Shahid Afridi who was Man of the Match in the final. Of course, who can forget how our team did the nation proud in the 2017 Champions Trophy so being part of such a squad is always great but whether I am part of the squad or not, I would love for Pakistan to be the number one side in the world in all formats.”

Coming Soon

