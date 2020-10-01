Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Central Punjab batsman Abdullah Shafique said there is “more hard work to come” after he scored an incredible century on the opening day of the National T20 Cup in Multan.

Shafique smashed an unbeaten 102, which came off 58 balls and included 11 boundaries and four sixes, to lead Central Punjab to a seven-wicket win over Southern Punjab.

Shafique was well supported by Kamran Akmal, who made a 41-ball 75, which included 11 boundaries and two sixes.

Captain Shan Masood and Sohaib Maqsood both scored 51 for Southern Punjab, but it was not enough as Central Punjab chased down their target of 201 in 18.5 overs.

“Alhamdulilah thank you for the support. More hard work to come,” Shafique said on Twitter.

Central Punjab’s next game will be against Sindh on October 2.

