Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has revealed that he learned a lot from his short stint with Hampshire and is ready to share everything he learned there with his teammates.

Afridi only represented Hampshire in the Vitality Blast, which is England’s domestic T20 tournament.

While he didn’t have much of an impact in his first few games, he finished with a bang in the team’s match against Middlesex on September 20.

Afridi took incredible figures of 6-19, which included him claiming four wickets in four balls.

The 20-year-old became just the seventh men’s cricketer to achieve that remarkable feat in T20 cricket.

“Playing for Hampshire in the T20 Blast is my first experience in a major T20 League outside the Pakistan Super League and this has been a good learning experience,” he told PakPassion. “I am learning a lot from my time at Hampshire and am getting to know how cricket is played in this part of the world.

“Obviously, the process of learning never stops for any cricketer and I am really enjoying my time here and hopefully not only can I put whatever I learn here to good use when I represent Pakistan next but also share this knowledge with my teammates.”

Afridi is now playing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup and finished with figures of 1-38 off his four overs in the team’s opening match against Northern, who are the defending champions.

However, his effort with the ball went in vain as Northern cruised to a 79-run win behind Haider Ali’s 48-ball 90, which included seven boundaries and five sixes, and Zeeshan Malik’s 47-ball 77, which included eight boundaries and three sixes.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s next game will be against Balochistan on October 2.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan player claims he bowled at 115 mph – 15 miles quicker than Shoaib Akhtar’s fastest ball

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1316 ( 11.58 % ) Babar Azam 8252 ( 72.63 % ) Steve Smith 361 ( 3.18 % ) Ben Stokes 809 ( 7.12 % ) Kane Williamson 265 ( 2.33 % ) Rashid Khan 42 ( 0.37 % ) Pat Cummins 17 ( 0.15 % ) Rohit Sharma 129 ( 1.14 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 49 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 33 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 89 ( 0.78 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1316 ( 11.58 % ) Babar Azam 8252 ( 72.63 % ) Steve Smith 361 ( 3.18 % ) Ben Stokes 809 ( 7.12 % ) Kane Williamson 265 ( 2.33 % ) Rashid Khan 42 ( 0.37 % ) Pat Cummins 17 ( 0.15 % ) Rohit Sharma 129 ( 1.14 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 49 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 33 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 89 ( 0.78 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...