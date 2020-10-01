Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Abdullah Shafique has said that he loves facing fast bowlers and batting in the top order.

The 20-year-old’s comments come after he smashed an unbeaten 102, which came off 58 balls and included 11 boundaries and four sixes, in Central Punjab’s seven-wicket win over Southern Punjab in the National T20 Cup.

Having starred in his T20 debut, Shafique now plans to capitalise on his hot start in the National T20 Cup and keep putting up strong performances for his team.

“I am very pleased since this was my debut and recently I also did well on my first-class debut. I played my natural game and maintained my flow,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website. “I belong to Sialkot, my coach and uncle supported and guided me a lot.

“I had to wait for my chances and I am happy that I have made it count. I am pleased that my team won and that is what counts the most, for me personal milestones are secondary. The pitch was great to bat on and really helped the batsmen. I like playing the fast bowlers and enjoy batting in the top order.”

Central Punjab’s next game will be against Sindh on October 2.

ALSO CHECK OUT: “You are an inspiration for many”, Mohammad Hafeez tells England player

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 0 ( 0 % ) Central Punjab 0 ( 0 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 0 ( 0 % ) Northern 1 ( 100 % ) Sindh 0 ( 0 % ) Southern Punjab 0 ( 0 % ) Back

Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 0 ( 0 % ) Central Punjab 0 ( 0 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 0 ( 0 % ) Northern 1 ( 100 % ) Sindh 0 ( 0 % ) Southern Punjab 0 ( 0 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...