Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has lavished praise on former England captain Alastair Cook, telling him that “you are an inspiration for many”.
Cook is arguably the best-ever batsman England has produced and retired from international cricket in 2018.
However, he is still continuing to play domestic cricket for Essex and recently played a crucial role in helping them win the 2020 Bob Willis Trophy.
Cook scored a magnificent 172 in the first innings of the final against Somerset, which came off 289 balls and included 26 boundaries.
Hafeez was highly impressed with Cook’s performance and lauded him for “evolving many new future stars around you”.
Well batted Alastair, U r evolving many new future stars around u. U r an inspiration for Many https://t.co/Mf8fJtETmO pic.twitter.com/Th6FhoDRDc
— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 26, 2020
