Pakistan batsman Haider Ali admitted that he “thoroughly enjoyed” his 180-run partnership with Zeeshan Malik in the National T20 Cup.

Haider hammered a 48-ball 90, which included seven boundaries and five sixes, while Malik walloped a 47-ball 77, which included eight boundaries and three sixes.

Thanks to them, Northern, who are the defending champions, crushed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by 79 runs.

Haider noted it is “a great feeling to start off a tournament on a high” and added that his knock has given him a lot of confidence.

However, he rued the fact that he was not available to score a hundred.

“It is always a great feeling to start off a tournament on a high and this innings has provided me a lot of confidence,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website. “Though I am a little disappointed on missing out what would have been my maiden century in T20 cricket, I thoroughly enjoyed the partnership with Zeeshan Malik.

“Our decision to bat first paid dividends as it allowed us to make the most of the true bounce on offer. My aim is to now build on this start and play a vital role in helping my side defend the title.”

Interestingly enough, prior to the start of the National T20 Cup, Northern captain Shadab Khan backed Haider and Malik to shine in the tournament, and they did just that in the opening game.

