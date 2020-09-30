Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir has revealed that he watches his own highlights just to hear Dean Jones’ commentary.
Nazir’s heartwarming revelation comes after Jones tragically passed away at the age of 59 on September 24.
I still enjoy watching these highlights just because of @ProfDeano commentary. Cricket will not have another Dean Jones. You will be missed Deano 💔 pic.twitter.com/e9CttAeVGL
— Imran Nazir (@realimrannazir4) September 25, 2020
“I still enjoy watching these highlights just because of Dean Jones’ commentary. Cricket will not have another Dean Jones. You will be missed Deano,” Nazir said on Twitter.
Nazir is one of many Pakistan cricketers who have paid tribute to Jones, who coached the Karachi Kings in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).
