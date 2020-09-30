Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan firmly believes that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is “easily” one of the best fast bowlers in the world in all three formats.

Rizwan’s comments come after Afridi took incredible figures of 6-19 in Hampshire’s Vitality Blast match against Middlesex on September 20, which included him claiming four wickets in four balls.

The 20-year-old became just the seventh men’s cricketer to achieve that remarkable feat in T20 cricket.

Couldn't be more happy for @iShaheenAfridi hat-trick in @VitalityBlast. Easily one of the best fast bowlers in the cricket world in all formats. He belongs to that rare breed of 'thinkers" who execute game plans with great accuracy. Keep improving. Keep shining for Pakistan. https://t.co/sjRTX6bFKb — Mohammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) September 20, 2020

“Couldn’t be more happy for Shaheen Shah Afridi’s hat-trick in [the] Vitality Blast. Easily one of the best fast bowlers in the cricket world in all formats. He belongs to that rare breed of ‘thinkers’ who execute game plans with great accuracy,” Rizwan said on Twitter.

