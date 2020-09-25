Babar Azam, Shoaib Akhtar and other Pakistan cricketers pay tribute after Dean Jones passes away

Babar Azam, Shoaib Akhtar and other Pakistan cricketers paid tribute to Dean Jones after he passed away

Pakistan players past and present expressed their sadness following the death of Dean Jones

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan cricketers past and present paid tribute to former Australia batsman Dean Jones after he tragically passed away at the age of 59 on Thursday.

Jones, who was the Karachi Kings’ head coach in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), died after suffering a heart attack while in Mumbai for commentary duties for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

The entire cricketing world is still in shock and mourning his sudden death, including many Pakistan players like Shoaib Akhtar, who played against him, or limited overs captain Babar Azam, who learned a lot from him during the many coaching jobs he had.

