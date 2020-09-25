Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan cricketers past and present paid tribute to former Australia batsman Dean Jones after he tragically passed away at the age of 59 on Thursday.

Jones, who was the Karachi Kings’ head coach in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), died after suffering a heart attack while in Mumbai for commentary duties for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

The entire cricketing world is still in shock and mourning his sudden death, including many Pakistan players like Shoaib Akhtar, who played against him, or limited overs captain Babar Azam, who learned a lot from him during the many coaching jobs he had.

No words are enough but extremely sad of the news of @ProfDeano demise. A kind soul, friend and teacher. My heart and prayers goes out to his family and friends in this difficult time. You will be missed coach. pic.twitter.com/lyODseJjOO — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) September 24, 2020

Just heard the sad news of @ProfDeano passing away with a heart attack. Such a gentleman, always admired him & had great interactions. #RIPDeanJones pic.twitter.com/866rmiNmb6 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 24, 2020

I know I speak for all of Pakistan when I say thank you, thanks for batting for us & everything you contributed to Pak cricket. You will never be forgotten. Like everyone else, I’m absolutely gutted. The world lost a good man today. My friend @ProfDeano I will miss you #RIPDeano — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 24, 2020

Stumbled across this shocking news!

Deano not only inspired me as a player, but also as a coach with his red book. A lively character who was always passionate about the game and always had a smile on his face. You will be missed dearly! The world has lost a gem today. pic.twitter.com/NSJHgMnCg0 — Younus Khan (@YounusK75) September 24, 2020

Really sad news on the demise of @ProfDeano ,our thoughts & prayers are with his wife,children & family. 💔 #RIPDeanJones — Sarfaraz Ahmed (@SarfarazA_54) September 24, 2020

Heartbreaking.. wonderful player,coach and commentator on top all a great human being… you will be missed @ProfDeano .. #RIPDeanJones https://t.co/PYNYu2bAqQ — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) September 24, 2020

In complete shock to hear about Dean Jones sad passing. One of a kind you were Deano and how lonely and helpless you must have felt on your own in that hotel room-a death we commentators fear the most, and likely to meet, helpless and gone in that hotel room…RIP my friend. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) September 24, 2020

2020 cannot get worse😭 really saddened about news on Dean Jones legendary cricketer and an even better person. — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) September 24, 2020

really shocking to me u will b missed 😔 pic.twitter.com/fVD6MzZMHK — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) September 24, 2020

Shocked to hear the news regarding the passing of Dean Jones. He really loved Pakistan cricket and was an amazing man. Thoughts with his family at this difficult time. — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) September 24, 2020

I hope your red book will always have my name on a better side, and I promise that my good books will always have yours. World lost a legend today, many like me lost a mentor today. Miss you Deano! pic.twitter.com/FGVxWB0r4R — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) September 24, 2020

Devastated to hear about the passing away of @ProfDeano !! My thoughts with your family and loved ones, you will be missed! — Shan Masood (@shani_official) September 24, 2020

Sad and shocked to hear about @ProfDeano demise.

REST IN PEACE #DeanJones pic.twitter.com/ivTxQfjmxF — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) September 24, 2020

Really shocked to hear about @ProfDeano demise.He was a Passionate crickter & a true gentleman. My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time of grief #RIPDeano pic.twitter.com/Bn1jeDlVRV — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) September 24, 2020

I am still in shock from this sad news. @ProfDeano was a very kind and thoughtful person. My heart, prayers and thoughts goes to his family and friend. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/GkOV6HOg9J — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) September 24, 2020

Very sad news about Dean Jones! He was a wonderful cricketer, coach, commentator and above all human being. He was a real friend and I will miss him. My sincerest condolences with his family and friends. #RIPDeano pic.twitter.com/4LnUSMwTyZ — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 24, 2020

