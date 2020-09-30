Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah used emojis to signify that he is ready for the National T20 Cup.

Naseem will represent Central Punjab in the tournament and is no doubt looking to make a statement with the ball as he has yet to make his limited overs debut for Pakistan.

Going into the competition, the 17-year-old has featured in 10 T20 matches and taken eight wickets at an average of 36.87 and an economy rate of 7.76.

When the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the schedule of the National T20 Cup, Naseem responded by using three thumbs up emojis.

The National T20 Cup will be held from September 30 to October 18.

Central Punjab’s first match will be against Southern Punjab on September 30.

