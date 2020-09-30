Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah uses emojis to indicate he is ready for the National T20 Cup

Posted on by
Naseem Shah used three thumbs up emojis to indicate that he is ready for the National T20 Cup

Naseem Shah used three thumbs up emojis to indicate that he is ready for the National T20 Cup

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan pace bowler Naseem Shah used emojis to signify that he is ready for the National T20 Cup.

Naseem will represent Central Punjab in the tournament and is no doubt looking to make a statement with the ball as he has yet to make his limited overs debut for Pakistan.

Going into the competition, the 17-year-old has featured in 10 T20 matches and taken eight wickets at an average of 36.87 and an economy rate of 7.76.

When the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the schedule of the National T20 Cup, Naseem responded by using three thumbs up emojis.

The National T20 Cup will be held from September 30 to October 18.

Central Punjab’s first match will be against Southern Punjab on September 30.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan player claims he bowled at 115 mph – 15 miles quicker than Shoaib Akhtar’s fastest ball

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply