Central Punjab captain Saad Nasim believes that Zafar Gohar and Usman Qadir are “quality all-rounders”.
His praise of the duo comes ahead of the National T20 Cup, which begins on September 30 and will end on October 18.
Zafar has been backed as Pakistan’s go-to spinner by many former players, while Qadir has been picked in the national team before, but has yet to make his international debut.
“We also have quality all-rounders in Zafar Gohar and Usman Qadir. We have a balanced side full of talent and youngsters who have a bright future. Our aim is to play positive cricket and make it all the way in the tournament,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.
Central Punjab’s opening match will be against Southern Punjab in Multan on September 30.
