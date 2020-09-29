Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Central Punjab captain Saad Nasim heaped praise on seamer Naseem Shah and spinner Bilal Asif, calling them “quality bowlers”.

This comes ahead of the National T20 Cup, where Naseem and Asif are expected to play a crucial role with the ball.

In addition to them, Nasim also expects big things from Rizwan Hussain, Abdullah Shafiq, Qasim Akram and Sohaibullah, who he deemed as “upcoming players”.

“Bilal Asif and Naseem Shah are quality bowlers in our ranks and we have upcoming players like Rizwan Hussain, Abdullah Shafiq, Qasim Akram and Sohaibullah,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

The National T20 Cup will be held from September 30 to October 18.

Central Punjab’s opening match will be against Southern Punjab in Multan on September 30.

