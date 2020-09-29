Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is seriously fired up ahead of the National T20 Cup as he believes his side have a good chance of winning the tournament.

Rizwan will captain Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and feels that the team have all their bases covered.

With the first game being against Northern, who are the defending champions, Rizwan knows how big of a statement his team can make if they triumph.

“Our team has all bases covered as we have strong batting and bowling departments. We are known for playing an aggressive brand of cricket and many people are rating us as favourites,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

“We play Northern, the defending champions, in the opening match of the tournament and it is going to be good competition as both teams are highly competitive.”

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s match against Northern, which is the first fixture, will be held in Multan on September 30. The National T20 Cup will continue until October 18, where the final will be played in Rawalpindi.

