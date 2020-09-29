Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haris Sohail is backing 36-year-old veteran fast bowler Umaid Asif to bolster Balochistan’s National T20 Cup squad.

Haris will captain Balochistan in the tournament and is confident that Umaid will shine.

The Sialkot native, who is uncapped at the international level, has featured in 74 T20 matches and taken 86 wickets at an average of 23.37 and an economy rate of 7.56.

Haris has high hopes for his side in this year’s tournament, especially as he feels that Balochistan “have a strong pace attack”.

“We have a strong pace attack with the addition of Umaid Asif,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

The National T20 Cup will be held from September 30 to October 18.

Balochistan’s first game will be against Sindh in Multan on October 1.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan player claims he bowled at 115 mph – 15 miles quicker than Shoaib Akhtar’s fastest ball

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1272 ( 11.72 % ) Babar Azam 7890 ( 72.69 % ) Steve Smith 334 ( 3.08 % ) Ben Stokes 767 ( 7.07 % ) Kane Williamson 248 ( 2.28 % ) Rashid Khan 40 ( 0.37 % ) Pat Cummins 16 ( 0.15 % ) Rohit Sharma 122 ( 1.12 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 46 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 32 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 88 ( 0.81 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1272 ( 11.72 % ) Babar Azam 7890 ( 72.69 % ) Steve Smith 334 ( 3.08 % ) Ben Stokes 767 ( 7.07 % ) Kane Williamson 248 ( 2.28 % ) Rashid Khan 40 ( 0.37 % ) Pat Cummins 16 ( 0.15 % ) Rohit Sharma 122 ( 1.12 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 46 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 32 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 88 ( 0.81 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...