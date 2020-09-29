Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Central Punjab captain Saad Nasim has confirmed that the Pakistan duo of Kamran Akmal and Abid Ali will “lead the batting charge” for the team in the National T20 Cup.

He said they have been given this responsibility due to their “experience and quality”.

As for his aspirations for the tournament, Nasim first wants to see Central Punjab reach the semi-finals. Should they accomplish this, he then wants the team to go all the way and lift the trophy.

“It is a big opportunity for me to lead Central Punjab in the first leg of the tournament; we have some exciting U19 talent that has given new energy to our squad,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

“We are determined to put the disappointing performances of last year behind us and target a semi-final spot, of course with an eye on the tournament trophy by playing the final.

“We have good combination of youth and experience. Kamran Akmal and Abid Ali will lead the batting charge with their experience and quality.”

The National T20 Cup will be held from September 30 to October 18.

Central Punjab’s opening match will be against Southern Punjab in Multan on September 30.

