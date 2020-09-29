Haris Sohail believes which two Pakistan players are ‘quality spinners’?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haris Sohail has called Yasir Shah and Kashif Bhatti “quality spinners”.

His comments come after ahead of the National T20 Cup, where he will be captaining the Balochistan team.

With Yasir and Bhatti both in the squad, Haris is optimistic that his side can go all the way and be crowned champions this year.

“We are really excited and want to give a better performance than last year when we lost the final,” he was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website. “Our aim is to win the trophy and we have worked hard in the build-up. Last year, we played great cricket and it was only a passage of five to six overs in the final where we could not play good cricket and that is where I feel we lost the final.

“We have a strong top and middle-order while in Yasir Shah and Kashif Bhatti we have quality spinners.”

The National T20 Cup will be held from September 30 to October 18.

Balochistan’s first game will be against Sindh in Multan on October 1.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1267 ( 11.72 % ) Babar Azam 7855 ( 72.67 % ) Steve Smith 332 ( 3.07 % ) Ben Stokes 764 ( 7.07 % ) Kane Williamson 247 ( 2.29 % ) Rashid Khan 40 ( 0.37 % ) Pat Cummins 16 ( 0.15 % ) Rohit Sharma 122 ( 1.13 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 46 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 32 ( 0.3 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 88 ( 0.81 % )

