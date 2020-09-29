Babar Azam loved which Pakistan TV channel growing up?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam admitted that he loved watching PTV Sports when growing up.

This comes after PTV Sports and I-Media Communications Services signed a three-year broadcast deal with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) worth $200 million.

PTV Sports will now broadcast the upcoming National T20 Cup, which will be held from September 30 to October 18.

Azam, who will captain Central Punjab, urged fans to tune in to PTV Sports to catch all the action live.

“The game is all about the fans, they are the ones who inspire and motivate us with their presence and support during good and bad days,” Azam was quoted as saying by the PCB’s website. “But the flip side in these challenging times is cricket is taking place and PTV Sports, the channel I grew up watching, will be relaying live pictures in every TV lounge to keep the fans connected and involved with the tournament that will feature country’s best players in the shortest format.

“Backed up by the PCB’s own digital assets, this competition should get the following, recognition and acknowledgement that it deserves even though nothing can replace in-stadia presence of the cricket followers and fans.

“All I can request the fans on behalf of all competitors is to continue to support this tournament online and show the world through their positive engagement that we are one of the biggest sporting nations that loves its cricket and will back and support its players no matter what.

“It is also a great opportunity for PTV Sports to maximise its viewers. PTV Sports has a strong archive of old and classic matches but by becoming a partner of the PCB, it can further strengthen itself as one of the premier sport channels through excellent and quality content.”

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1267 ( 11.72 % ) Babar Azam 7855 ( 72.67 % ) Steve Smith 332 ( 3.07 % ) Ben Stokes 764 ( 7.07 % ) Kane Williamson 247 ( 2.29 % ) Rashid Khan 40 ( 0.37 % ) Pat Cummins 16 ( 0.15 % ) Rohit Sharma 122 ( 1.13 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 46 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 32 ( 0.3 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 88 ( 0.81 % ) Back

