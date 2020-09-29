Dates confirmed for Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan will tour New Zealand for three T20 Internationals and two Tests from December 18 to January 7.

The T20 series will be played first, with the three matches being held in Auckland, Hamilton and Napier on December 18, 20 and 22.

The first Test, which will begin on Boxing Day, will be held in Mount Maunganui, while Christchurch will the venue for the second Test from January 3 to 7.

Pakistan will depart for New Zealand from Lahore on November 23 and be quarantined for 14 days in Lincoln.

Prior to their departure, the entire Pakistan team will be tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Lahore.

“New Zealand boast some outstanding cricket facilities with supportive and knowledgeable crowds. Pakistan have always enjoyed touring New Zealand and have performed well there, and we look forward to similar performances from our side on this tour,” Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director – International Cricket, Zakir Khan was quoted as saying by the board’s website.

“New Zealand series will be our penultimate series in the ICC World Test Championship with the last series against South Africa at home following this tour. We remain optimistic and committed to finishing on a high in the championship as it is our endeavour to become one of the top-performing Test playing nations.”

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive David White added: “It’s always a pleasure to host the Pakistan cricket team in New Zealand and I know there will be a lot of interest in the Test and T20 series.

“Pakistan touring sides have been coming here since 1965 and many New Zealanders have grown up watching the likes of Hanif Mohammad, Majid Khan, Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and of course, the great Imran Khan in action.

“I’m sure the squads coming out here this summer will be similarly steeped in talent and class and will continue the great legacy that is Pakistan cricket.”

