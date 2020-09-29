Image courtesy of: Zimbio

A Quetta Gladiators official spoke out about the unfair treatment of Sami Aslam, but the Pakistan batsman told him to be quiet.

Aslam has not played international cricket since October 2017, but had a superb campaign in last year’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The 24-year-old finished as the fourth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 864, which included four centuries and a fifty, in 10 games for Southern Punjab at an average of 78.54.

🤫 — Sami Aslam (@Samiaslam999) September 28, 2020

Nabeel Hashmi, the Head of Media and Player Acquisition for the Gladiators, voiced his disappointment towards Aslam being overlooked, saying: “The treatment being given to Sami Aslam is just beyond understanding. Country’s top performer released from captaincy of South Punjab, not called in national camp, thrown into second XI and not given A+ category contract.”

In response, the Pakistan batsman simply put an emoji telling him to be quiet.

In his international career, Aslam has played 13 Tests and scored 758 runs, which includes seven half-centuries, at an average of 31.58.

He has also featured in four ODIs and amassed 78 runs at an average of 19.50.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1261 ( 11.74 % ) Babar Azam 7806 ( 72.68 % ) Steve Smith 328 ( 3.05 % ) Ben Stokes 759 ( 7.07 % ) Kane Williamson 244 ( 2.27 % ) Rashid Khan 40 ( 0.37 % ) Pat Cummins 16 ( 0.15 % ) Rohit Sharma 122 ( 1.14 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 45 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 32 ( 0.3 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 87 ( 0.81 % ) Back

