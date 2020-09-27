Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has lauded India star Lokesh Rahul’s batting as “elegant, classy, tremendous, fabulous”.

This comes after Rahul dazzled in the Kings XI Punjab’s Indian Premier League (IPL) victory over the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Rahul, who captains the IPL franchise, smashed 132 not out, which came off 69 balls and included 14 boundaries and seven sixes, to lead Punjab to a comprehensive 97-run win.

The 28-year-old’s knock was the highest score by an Indian player in the IPL and the fourth-highest overall.

Elegant,classy,tremendous,fabulous,batting @klrahul11 words are less for this guy what a cricketer batting mastero really enjoyed his innings.

Became the fastest Indian to reach 2000 runs in #IPL pic.twitter.com/yF7HChnjI1 — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) September 24, 2020

“Elegant, classy, tremendous, fabulous batting Lokesh Rahul. Words are less for this guy, what a cricketer, batting mastero, really enjoyed his innings. Became the fastest Indian to reach 2000 runs in IPL,” Kaneria said on Twitter.

