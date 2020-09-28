Aaqib Javed picks Pakistan legend as his all-time favourite bowler

Aaqib Javed: “All time favourite bowler is Wasim Akram”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Ex-Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed picked legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram as his favourite bowler of all time.
Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.
He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.
“All time favourite bowler is Wasim Akram,” Javed said in an interview on YouTube.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Aaqib Javed drops Virat Kohli in a T20 match, prefers two players instead
Who is your favourite cricket legend?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related