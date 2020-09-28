Aaqib Javed picks Pakistan legend as his all-time favourite bowler

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed picked legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram as his favourite bowler of all time.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

“All time favourite bowler is Wasim Akram,” Javed said in an interview on YouTube.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar Muttiah Muralitharan Shane Warne Brian Lara Ricky Ponting Viv Richards Jacques Kallis Kumar Sangakkara Wasim Akram Glenn McGrath Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite cricket legend? Sachin Tendulkar 182 ( 7.76 % ) Muttiah Muralitharan 25 ( 1.07 % ) Shane Warne 33 ( 1.41 % ) Brian Lara 231 ( 9.85 % ) Ricky Ponting 74 ( 3.15 % ) Viv Richards 192 ( 8.18 % ) Jacques Kallis 69 ( 2.94 % ) Kumar Sangakkara 115 ( 4.9 % ) Wasim Akram 1337 ( 56.99 % ) Glenn McGrath 20 ( 0.85 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 68 ( 2.9 % ) Back

