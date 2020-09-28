Aaqib Javed: “Anderson proved himself the best fast bowler ever [in history] because he’s taken the highest wickets in the list of fast bowlers”
Former Pakistan seamer Aaqib Javed firmly believes that England fast bowler James Anderson is the “best fast bowler ever [in history]”.
Javed’s comments come after Anderson became the first pace bowler to take 600 Test wickets.
Anderson achieved the incredible feat during the recent three-Test series against Pakistan.
Apart from Anderson, Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan, Australia’s Shane Warne and India’s Anil Kumble are the only other bowlers to have claimed 600 wickets in the longest format.
“Anderson proved himself the best fast bowler ever [in history] because he’s taken the highest wickets in the list of fast bowlers,” Javed said in an interview on YouTube.
